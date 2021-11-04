I was never on board with abolishing the filibuster totally until the Republican-led states started their push to enact any number of restrictive voting rights bills. Now, ending the filibuster may be the only hope to salvage what is fast becoming minority rule in this country. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has shamelessly torpedoed every popular bill that the Democrats have proposed, often without even allowing for debate. When the public favors common-sense gun-safety measures, combating climate change and equal access to the polls, Mr. McConnell does his best to thwart those measures. How does that square with Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-Utah) appeal for bipartisanship?