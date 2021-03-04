The richest country in the world can’t seem to find the moral courage to raise the minimum wage. Stuck at $7.25 for more than 10 years, and our leaders still fail the moral test to care for our most vulnerable workers. In 2007, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy (D-Mass.) asked his Senate colleagues, “When does the greed stop?,” moving that Senate to eventually approve a wage increase from $5.15 to $7.25. The injustice of failing to provide a living wage for workers is unconscionable, immoral and makes bad long-term economic sense. Our current Senate membership makes it clear that all the GOP senators and at least one Democrat still choose greed over good.