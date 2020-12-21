That brings us to the next problem in display in this article: Stacie MacDonald’s fair concern that such restrictions “could prove to be the final nail in the coffin for our struggling restaurants and their workers.” Those nails are coming from our state and federal governments’ inability to compassionately and intelligently handle commercial and personal distress. There’s still time to look for and implement solutions that allow people and businesses to hunker down and weather the economic storm wrought by the winds of the coronavirus. But sending people — notably restaurant and service workers — into the maelstrom will indeed lead to literal nails in too many coffins.
Adam Tamashasky, Clarksburg