A district or appeals court judge opting for senior status frees up a permanent seat but allows the judge to continue to serve the public with a reduced caseload. Semiretired justices can continue hearing cases in lower federal courts (as Sandra Day O’Connor did following her retirement from active duty as a justice) but do not participate in the business of the Supreme Court itself. This rule discourages orderly transitions, encourages ghoulish speculation about the health of public servants and places unfair pressure on justices, such as Justice Breyer, who believe that they still have much to contribute. Letting justices take senior status while continuing to participate in Supreme Court cases would be a simple, humane reform.
Ben Vernia, Arlington