Ms. Marcus also errantly dismissed the Constitution’s separation of powers, which entrusts “all legislative powers” to Congress, as a mere velleity that should yield to executive legislation when Congress is divided. The purpose of separation is to require a broad consensus for federal government action to prevent any dominant faction from oppressing rivals, as James Madison elaborated in Federalist 10 and 51.
Bruce Fein, Washington
The writer was an associate deputy
attorney general from 1981 to 1983.