In the aftermath of the banking crisis, only one person went to jail. The opioid crisis is likewise the result of another act of massive corporate malfeasance, and the perpetrators, the Sacklers, will likewise walk away with their fortunes and personal freedom intact.

 The Sept. 4 editorial “No punishment can fit the crime” wrongfully suggested that if putting the Sacklers in prison can’t bring back the dead, it’s not worth doing. Prison is worth doing, especially for white-collar crime. The purpose of incarceration is to punish wrongdoers, and prison is the ultimate punishment. Imprisonment dissuades others from committing the same crime by setting an example. In the case of the Sacklers, there is no justice without imprisonment as punishment for their alleged criminal activity.  

Joan FitzGerald, Arlington