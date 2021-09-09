The Sept. 4 editorial “No punishment can fit the crime” wrongfully suggested that if putting the Sacklers in prison can’t bring back the dead, it’s not worth doing. Prison is worth doing, especially for white-collar crime. The purpose of incarceration is to punish wrongdoers, and prison is the ultimate punishment. Imprisonment dissuades others from committing the same crime by setting an example. In the case of the Sacklers, there is no justice without imprisonment as punishment for their alleged criminal activity.