Ms. McBride’s plan conflicts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for vaccinated people, which state: “You should still take steps to protect yourself and others in many situations, like wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. Take these precautions whenever you are in public,” and: “You should still avoid medium or large-sized gatherings.”
Instead of telling her patients that their fears are irrational and advising them to try to overcome their anxiety about reentering society, Ms. McBride should direct them to review the CDC guidelines and determine what steps are required to keep them safe.
Knowing the facts is more likely to help these patients resume normal life than listening to her false assurances.
Sandra Rowe-Dagostaro,
Nokesville