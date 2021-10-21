Kay Moore, Washington
Stephanie Ranade Krider noted that she felt sorry for the women of Texas “now abandoned to their circumstances” and acknowledged that the end of Roe “would not end [abortion] nationwide.” She lamented that we don’t have “a comprehensive national plan to support parents and end abortion,” and called on us to “create a country where no woman feels as though abortion is her best, or only, choice.”
Yet not once did she allude to the single most effective method of reducing abortions: easily available, affordable contraception. When that was included in the Affordable Care Act, the “right to life” movement fought it and made it possible for business owners to restrict their employees’ private lives based on employers’ personal beliefs.
Ms. Krider averred that “Americans say we value family above all else.” Vaccine hesitancy and mask refusal, even while putting one’s own children at risk of illness and death, indicate that Americans also value individual freedom. According to Ms. Krider, 79 percent of Americans “say that the decision to have an abortion is best left to women, not lawmakers.” If Ms. Krider wishes, as she said, to make our policies align with our values, she could advocate what will actually work: contraception when women need it at a price they can afford.
Martha S. Baine, Waterford