Megan McArdle’s Nov. 22 op-ed, “America had every advantage in fighting the virus — and blew it,” tried mightily to distribute fault for the United States’ coronavirus catastrophe, leavening the Trump administration’s epic failure with a supporting cast of journalists, teachers unions, public health “folks” and others “left and right.”

In fact, this American tragedy is not a shared failure: The complete lack of planning or tracing, the early politicization of the virus and the ongoing and deliberate misinforming of the public by the president all reflect a single source and responsibility. To suggest otherwise smacks of “both sides-ism”—a debilitating malady of ailing journalists for which there is, unfortunately, no expected vaccine.

Richard N. Mott, Arlington

Regarding the Nov. 22 front-page article “A tough decision: Who will be first in line for vaccine?”:

I am one of the lucky ones: over 65 but apparently healthy. It sounds like my cohort will be second in line to get the vaccine, behind health-care workers.

But I am also lucky to be able to shelter with my husband, see others only outdoors and at a distance, and limit my trips to the grocery store.

If enough people like me agreed, we could put teachers and other school personnel ahead of us in line. It would have quite the multiplier effect — kids could go to school and parents to work.

Miriam PembertonSilver Spring

