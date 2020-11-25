In fact, this American tragedy is not a shared failure: The complete lack of planning or tracing, the early politicization of the virus and the ongoing and deliberate misinforming of the public by the president all reflect a single source and responsibility. To suggest otherwise smacks of “both sides-ism”—a debilitating malady of ailing journalists for which there is, unfortunately, no expected vaccine.
Richard N. Mott, Arlington
Regarding the Nov. 22 front-page article “A tough decision: Who will be first in line for vaccine?”:
I am one of the lucky ones: over 65 but apparently healthy. It sounds like my cohort will be second in line to get the vaccine, behind health-care workers.
But I am also lucky to be able to shelter with my husband, see others only outdoors and at a distance, and limit my trips to the grocery store.
If enough people like me agreed, we could put teachers and other school personnel ahead of us in line. It would have quite the multiplier effect — kids could go to school and parents to work.
Miriam Pemberton, Silver Spring