Most of us are all for adequate biking and auto safety, but we also recognize that many of the people who patronize the Connecticut Avenue corridor arrive by car — especially families, people with disabilities and older folks.
Dan Mayers, Washington
Regarding the Dec. 17 Metro article “More kids hurt on city streets”:
Every near miss I have had while walking on city streets, and there have been a shocking number of them lately, has been when a turning driver failed to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk. Allowing drivers to turn across crosswalks when the walk sign is illuminated may get cars through the city more efficiently, but it is not pedestrian-safe or pedestian-friendly.
If city planners truly want to make the city safer for pedestrians, then they would eliminate right turns on red, only allow protected left turns and make every intersection “all-way stop and all-way walk.”
Terri Goff, Bethesda