I read with interest D.C. Council member Mary M. Cheh’s (D-Ward 3) statement that she is looking forward to cycling up Connecticut Avenue after over 300 more parking spaces are removed to make way for the bike lanes she espouses [“City to add bike paths on Connecticut Avenue NW,” Metro, Dec. 16]. I hope that when she takes her bike ride, she won’t avert her eyes from the businesses and eateries along the way that will have closed because of lack of adequate parking for their customers.