I read with interest D.C. Council member Mary M. Cheh’s (D-Ward 3) statement that she is looking forward to cycling up Connecticut Avenue after over 300 more parking spaces are removed to make way for the bike lanes she espouses [“City to add bike paths on Connecticut Avenue NW,” Metro, Dec. 16]. I hope that when she takes her bike ride, she won’t avert her eyes from the businesses and eateries along the way that will have closed because of lack of adequate parking for their customers.

Most of us are all for adequate biking and auto safety, but we also recognize that many of the people who patronize the Connecticut Avenue corridor arrive by car — especially families, people with disabilities and older folks.

Dan Mayers, Washington

Regarding the Dec. 17 Metro article “More kids hurt on city streets”:

Every near miss I have had while walking on city streets, and there have been a shocking number of them lately, has been when a turning driver failed to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk. Allowing drivers to turn across crosswalks when the walk sign is illuminated may get cars through the city more efficiently, but it is not pedestrian-safe or pedestian-friendly. 

If city planners truly want to make the city safer for pedestrians, then they would eliminate right turns on red, only allow protected left turns and make every intersection “all-way stop and all-way walk.” 

Terri Goff, Bethesda