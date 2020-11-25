Our Shepherd Park library was renovated less than four years ago and serves a large community; there are apartment buildings, three schools, homes and the growing Parks at Walter Reed community. Many residents depend on Shepherd Park library for computer use, group activities and a wide variety of reading options.
Shepherd Park library boasts a large children’s section, a decent young adult’s section, adult fiction and nonfiction, an African American history section, a good urban fiction section, DVD rentals, newspapers and magazines. Even now, with pickup and drop-off only for books, there is usually a line waiting for assistance.
Yes, there is a small library near the Takoma Metro, about a mile away. The Takoma branch is currently closed and was slated to finish a renovation this past fall. The Takoma branch has only a third the number of books as the Shepherd Park Branch.
A new branch is needed in the Brightwood neighborhood. But don’t help one neighborhood out at the expense of other neighborhoods. All residents need accessible books and library services. As an avid reader, of more than 130 books this year alone, I need as many branches as possible.
Lynn Rogers, Washington