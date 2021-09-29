D.C. should decriminalize drug possession and, heeding the advice of The Post, fully embrace a harm-reduction approach to drug use. The best way to help people using drugs is to stop arresting them and, instead, treat them with dignity, giving them the health-care services they need to survive and thrive in our city. Safe injection sites are one very important way to provide the care that all residents deserve.
Decriminalizing the possession of all drugs is another important way to finally end the disparate impact of drug laws on our poorest communities.
Mikhail Kogan, Washington
The writer is an associate professor of medicine at George Washington University, and medical director
at the GW Center for Integrative Medicine