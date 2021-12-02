I was very glad to see the Nov. 28 Outlook essay “Get the Christmas kitsch out of Hanukkah.” However, this perspective is hardly new, as the writers seemed to imply. 

I have been able to put up with a lifetime of receiving wishes for a happy time during “your Christmas” because the unique nature of Hanukkah was taught by my parents to my siblings and me in about 1958. 

In any event, enjoy your latkes and don’t forget to take your daily dose of Lipitor.

Sonia HulmanOlney