Karen Tumulty’s July 21 Wednesday Opinion column, “I had a vaccine passport as a kid. Why are we averse to them now?,” was an excellent endorsement for universal military training. 

My family members and I still have our “shot cards.” If everyone, as Ms. Tumulty’s mother did, expressed “the call to service that every military family shares,” our nation wouldn’t be in the quandary it is in today.

Robert W. Dickie, Bethesda