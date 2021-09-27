Yet it’s hard to find CT scans of coronavirus-ravaged lungs with their classic “crushed glass” appearance alongside healthy lungs in public messaging. Including motivators, such as “take the shot for yourself, family and community,” adds punch to the message. If Congress and governors show backbone and together be direct with these and similar messages that help the public and support health-care workers, rather than bicker and play brinkmanship, we all would benefit.
Mark Czarnolewski, Silver Spring
As a person of faith working to support refugees and others displaced by violence and persecution, I agree with the Sept. 22 op-ed by White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeffrey Zients and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, “We must vaccinate the U.S. and the world,” that until all of us are afforded the opportunity to receive vaccine protection, no one will be free from the threat of this virus.
But their defense of the U.S. contribution to global vaccine programs lacked specificity. Though the authors are aware of the logistical challenges for cold-chain distribution, they failed to address key questions about who will be permitted to receive vaccines once donated doses arrive in the nations they specify. The United States must also lead on this, encouraging or perhaps even requiring evidence that refugees, asylum seekers and other noncitizens will not be excluded or face retaliation for attempting to receive a vaccine. Refugees can’t just be at the end of the line.
This virus has taught us a lot. Chief among those lessons is that the legal status of people is immaterial to a virus. I welcome the progress made by the United States, but leaders such as Mr. Zients and Mr. Blinken must push recipient nations to ensure that everyone living there is eligible and safe to get their shot.
Joan Rosenhauer, Baltimore
The writer is executive director of Jesuit Refugee Service/USA.