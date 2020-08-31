It is infuriating to people like me, who grew up supporting the team and loving the sport, that this situation has continued for so long without any action or even an expression of concern by the National Football League. Hopefully, the new reporting will lead to real change, perhaps a government investigation and maybe even the sale of the team to a responsible owner. It is long overdue.
David Gelfand, Potomac
Kudos for another exceptional story about the toxic environment at the Washington football team, and especially owner Daniel Snyder. I think the cheerleaders should get praise for speaking up and then offer a new cheer for the team: “Hey! Hey! Ho! Ho! Daniel Snyder has got to go! Hey! Hey! Ho! Ho! Daniel Snyder has got to go!”
As the late Ken Beatrice said, “A fish stinks from the head down.” The NFL must tell Mr. Snyder he needs to “spend more time with his family.”
Charles “Chuck” Goldman, Silver Spring