Mr. Daniels also touted his lifetime efforts urging greater care of our public finances, to avoid “serious, permanent damage to the economy.” But his self-praise differs from his actions when serving more than two years as then-President George W. Bush’s director of the Office of Management and Budget. For example, Mr. Daniels’s fiscal 2002 and 2003 OMB-prepared budgets to Congress resulted in more than $500 billion in deficits. Also, Mr. Daniels did not complain about Mr. Bush’s 2003 Medicare Modernization Act, which cost about $400 billion and was funded by borrowing.

Eric Murchison, Vienna

Purdue University President Mitch Daniels’s Jan. 28 column would earn him a grade of incomplete. Yes, the present structure is headed for serious trouble. But Mr. Daniels’s only solutions seemed to be restricting benefits. Though that should be considered, it is more fruitful to examine other options. If an insurance company determines that its revenue will not cover its likely payouts, it raises premiums appropriately. What a concept.

At present, Social Security taxes are 12.4 percent, split between employer and employee. But taxes are not collected for earnings above $142,800. Consequently, an earner at that level pays 6.2 percent of his or her income, and an employee who earns $285,600 pays 3.1 percent. Earnings above this are even more egregiously benefited. It is difficult to understand why a 6.2 percent levy is acceptable for low- and middle-income earners but would be burdensome for those at higher earning levels. Furthermore, there’s nothing sacrosanct about the 12.4 percent tax. If we raised the tax to 13 percent or 14 percent and eliminated the grossly unfair cap, the problem would be solved. The insurance industry solved this problem many years ago by calibrating premiums to benefits. Social Security should do the same.