There are several ways to finance future Social Security unfunded liabilities. On its website, the American Academy of Actuaries allows users to select a single option or a mix of them to solve the problem.

Removing the present cap of $137,700 on income subject to Social Security tax would plug 88 percent of the projected gap, and the effect is shown of other options, including increasing the eligibility age, reducing the cost-of-living adjustments, reducing benefits, etc.

Mr. Will was right about Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.). He forgot about the $1 trillion-to-$2 trillion addition to the budget deficit resulting from the 2017 tax cut that he enthusiastically supported but is stricken with a “crise de conscience” about the deficit now that the Democrats are taking over the administration. Is anyone surprised?

Arnold Clift, Saxton’s River, Vt.

George F. Will pointed to care for the elderly and sick — Social Security and Medicare — as “the great driver of debt,” noting that they have become more expensive as federal revenue remained constant as a share of gross domestic product. How is it that other industrialized countries provide for their citizens? To be sure, these programs could be made less expensive or generous. But the main point is that the U.S. total tax-to-GDP ratio is about 24.5 percent, compared with a 33.8 percent average for other “rich” countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The U.S. ratio, which has declined from 28.3 percent over the past decade, places the United States 32nd out of the 37 OECD member countries. The U.S. tax structure is unlike most others’, relying heavily on personal income taxes and property taxes but light on corporate and sales taxes.

Mr. Will raised the specter of a mushrooming financial deficit as a burden on future generations. He seems to ignore that the United States suffers real deficits today in health, education, infrastructure and the environment, for example. Addressing these real deficits and the inefficient tax structure today would support future generations tomorrow, well beyond just servicing the financial debt.

James Wallar, Fairfax

George F. Will wrote, “In 1960, however, just 9 percent of the population was over 65. Today, 16 percent is. The great driver of debt is spending on pensions (Social Security) and health care (Medicare).” As always with conservatives, when it comes to debt, spending is always the problem, never insufficient revenue. With the elderly growing as a share of the population, hasn’t it been obvious for some time that we’d need to spend substantially more on Social Security and Medicare? If the number of school-age children increased dramatically, would Mr. Will argue that spending on education remain constant? Or that such spending was somehow a problem?

Here’s the fundamental issue: In the 2012 presidential primary debates, not one GOP candidate would agree to a hypothetical deal that offered $10 in spending cuts in exchange for a $1 tax increase. If anything, the situation is worse today. When the time comes for Sen. Lindsey O. Graham’s (R-S.C.) “dialogue about how we can finally begin to address the debt,” will that dialogue address the folly of continued tax cuts? Or the dire need for more revenue? Definitely not if you’re a Republican.