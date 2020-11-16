Every time I have approached an elected official about an unmet need, whether that official is a Democrat or a Republican, I have been asked the same question: From which budget do you suggest we take the funds for the program you think is needed? How much attention or agreement do you think advocates for better policing would have received if their slogan was “raise taxes”?
It is impossible for half of Americans to even imagine taxing the wealthiest of our fellow citizens. Somehow politicians have convinced the vast majority of Americans who do not have money to invest in the stock market, or pay premiums for decent medical insurance, or have $400 set aside for a rainy day that we would face disastrous consequences if we increased taxes.
So, if we are not going to be able to “bake a bigger pie” through tax reform, then where is the money going to come from for better mental health care, livable wages, better housing, etc.? Don’t kill the messenger.
Marisa Brown, Vienna