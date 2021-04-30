With my luck, I was person No. 3 in the line when they closed for cleaning. I smiled behind my mask and shuddered to the lady behind, saying, “I’m sure it will be quick.” The lady appreciated this short friendly interaction and went ahead to compare her urgency to use the restroom to the urge she felt to use the restroom during the hike she had done the day before. Of course, this led to a fabulous and hilarious conversation.
Here we were, two strangers being socially awkward in line to use a public bathroom. Yes, verbal diarrhea is here, it’s real and, when mutual, it can become the beginning of a friendship.
Vanina Waingortin, Arlington