Jeff Johnson, Washington
“A land of disparities” catalogued the United States’ failures to provide vital public goods and services to the majority of Americans. Our infrastructure, health care and public education now rank the United States at the bottom of industrialized nations. In some measures, we are listed with developing nations.
The reason for this sad situation was provided by Paul C. Taylor in “Racism targets some but works against everybody,” his insightful March 14 Outlook review of “The Sum of Us” by Heather McGhee. In a masterpiece of brevity, Mr. Taylor explained the reason that, “In the shadow of its exceptionalism, America fails to invest in the basics,” as the front-page article put it. “Why can’t we have public swimming pools, subsidized higher education, equitably distributed wealth, healthy natural environments, affordable housing and fair terms on mortgage loans? History shows U.S. society repeatedly refusing itself goods like these on racial grounds. Better not to have them at all than to allow people of color to enjoy them.” That rationale has tainted public policy since the founding of our country. It’s past time to come to grips with it.
Greg Johnson, Greenbelt