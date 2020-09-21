Mr. Barr’s statement displays his lack of human empathy, general sense of entitlement and political incompetence. It also belies his ability to lead in a meaningful way. This pandemic is simply a public health crisis; it is not this country’s first.

Patriotic Americans have been asked to buck up and do their duty since before the founding of this country. This is another example of his failure as a public servant. Not only does he owe millions of African Americans an apology, but he also needs to resign and allow a leader with character to take his place.

Lawrence Jenkins, Upper Marlboro

Ruth Marcus cited one example of a greater intrusion than coronavirus restrictions: the internment of U.S. citizens and noncitizens of Japanese descent during World War II. Aside from the fact that there never was “a national lockdown,” let me list a few additional examples of greater intrusions on civil liberties from American history for Attorney General William P. Barr’s edification:

Jim Crow laws; suppression of voting rights of minorities; “separate but equal” education facilities; forced relocation of Native Americans (e.g., the Trail of Tears); denial of voting rights for women until the 19th Amendment was enacted; using law enforcement to attack peaceful protesters (e.g., the Edmund Pettus Bridge march); sending federal law enforcement forces, who were never requested by the local authorities, without identifying uniforms or insignias to grab peaceful protesters off the street into unmarked vehicles with no criminal charges.

No doubt others can add many examples to this sad list. And unlike a national lockdown that never occurred, these examples were not done to improve the health of the nation, to bring a pandemic under control.

Bernard Markstein, Silver Spring

Perhaps Attorney General William P. Barr should reread the Constitution he has sworn to defend.

Preceding the definitive articles, the Founding Fathers laid out the basic rationale for the document and the principles that underlay its enforcement.

The preamble states the Constitution is established to “provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare.” Any logical reading of the Constitution gives the rationale for the government to make any and all efforts to defend the populace from the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic, the worst medical threat to the nation in more than a century, and to provide for the general welfare of the people.

It is the solemn duty of the U.S. government to do all in its power to protect the people and provide for their collective welfare — including lockdowns, quarantines and development on any and all means to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.