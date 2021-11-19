Americans don’t want members of Congress arguing over offensive cartoons. They want members of Congress working together to address infrastructure, health care, immigration, climate change and other issues Americans face. The House needs to grow up. It says a lot when the behavior of its members would not be acceptable in our schools, and more so when the party that refuses to punish Mr. Gosar is the party that now claims it knows what’s best for our schools.
Republicans and Democrats in the House (and on all levels of government) need to stop this nonsense and do their job — work for the American people, not their middle school cliques.
Eric Wolf Welch, Arlington