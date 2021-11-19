Regarding Dana Milbank’s Nov. 18 Washington Sketch column, “They should have censured McCarthy, too”:

I am a high school teacher, and I recently posed the question to my students of what would happen if a student in our school posted on social media a cartoon/anime image of them murdering a fellow student. They immediately responded the student would be suspended and that such images on social media are offensive, harassment and bullying. Maybe the majority of Republicans in the House who would not censure Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) for his foolish and dangerous behavior need to go back to high school. (Actually, they’d probably fit in better in middle school.)  

Americans don’t want members of Congress arguing over offensive cartoons. They want members of Congress working together to address infrastructure, health care, immigration, climate change and other issues Americans face. The House needs to grow up. It says a lot when the behavior of its members would not be acceptable in our schools, and more so when the party that refuses to punish Mr. Gosar is the party that now claims it knows what’s best for our schools.  

Republicans and Democrats in the House (and on all levels of government) need to stop this nonsense and do their job — work for the American people, not their middle school cliques.  

Eric Wolf Welch, Arlington