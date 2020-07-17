But if Columbus was “hauled back to Spain in chains” because of his treatment of native people, it would seem that he was accused of violating the “mores” of his own time, not those of our “modern” times.
And the removal of monuments does not “destroy the memory of anyone”; it renders possible the presentation of history and the lessons that can be drawn from it. Monuments are not about history; they are about veneration (some say “hagiography”), which can make the examination of real human beings far more difficult or even impossible. It is not necessary, for example, to claim that George Washington was a flawless human being to recognize that he did good or even great things.
The question of the artistic merit of particular monuments is unaddressed here: Some quite possibly deserve preservation in their original locations on artistic grounds alone. Unexamined veneration, though, is unfortunate at best, and excusing past barbarity because “mores” are somehow stronger and clearer now than they were “back then” needs to end.
Timothy Kendall, Herndon