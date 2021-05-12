So, the real issue here is not just sending money after a project. Rather, taxpayers need to know from their county leaders what is being done to change the reasons for the county’s stagnation so it can compete more effectively and successfully against our neighbors for quality projects such as the Global Pandemic Center.
Hopefully, The Post will follow this process as it unfolds and let us all know what Montgomery County is doing to attract more businesses than it has in the past.
Robert Posilkin, Bethesda