I am hoping for another “black ash” day in D.C.
Charles Flynn, Davidson, N.C
Two articles in the July 25 paper bought to mind the fable of the frog in the pot of water that is very slowly brought to a boil. Ultimately the frog unwittingly gets cooked.
The first article, “In disastrous summer, climate inaction lurks,” on the front page, spelled out the large number of natural calamities that have happened around the world recently. The science is clear enough to be a call to action; however, sufficient popular and political will to meet the problem are lacking. The results of this halfhearted approach have already brought and will continue to bring increasingly disastrous results to a divided world population.
The second article was Dan Balz’s The Sunday Take column, “The lone island of bipartisanship in a sea of division,” which called out the warlike, no-holds-barred political divide in this country. The consequences of not dealing forthrightly with many major policy issues faced by this country, issues that by any reasonable standard cry out for redress, are destined to have catastrophic results, nationally and globally, for a leadership and a populace that cannot seem to see the urgency of the moment.
The frog in the fable knows no better. Do we?
Steve Robin, Leesburg
Regarding the July 23 front-page article “Where no AC is a point of pride, heat barges in”:
I grew up in the Pacific Northwest but left in 1968 for college “back East.” Since then, I’ve lived in a dozen places and multiple climates, everywhere from Guam to Ottawa. But, in my heart, western Washington is always home. It’s where we made forts in old tree trunks and threw bracken fern spears and swam in the cold waters of Puget Sound all summer. The forests were always home.
But on a 2017 trip, it was so dry on the Olympic Peninsula that the Hoh Rain Forest was close to unrecognizable. The haze we saw driving north was from fires in British Columbia; now haze from western fires reaches the D.C. area. And this heat — it’s a dramatic change in 70 years.
You can’t go home again when it’s unrecognizable. We’ve simply got to make the personal and economic changes to manage this.
Jan Payne Wilson, Annapolis