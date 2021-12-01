We do need to better understand why people kill — including killing themselves. With increasing self-harm among young people, and disproportionately among Black youths, we still need to spotlight the role of easy access to guns.
Psychological and sociological crises are impacted by politics and policy. We need to do better than a misreading of the Second Amendment, promoted by the National Rifle Association and perpetuated by the Supreme Court. We need to focus on the Second Amendment’s stated intent of arming a well-regulated militia and the NRA’s original purpose of improving military marksmanship.