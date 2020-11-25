While I cannot speak for efforts by the Democratic Party to support its own candidates in state and local elections, I can speak with deep experience on the effectiveness of the injection of energy and enthusiasm on the part of out-of-state activists for nonpartisan organizations. Phonebanking, postcarding and canvassing by such organizations have played major roles in the Virginia House of Delegates elections of 2017 and 2019, the special U.S. Senate runoff election in Alabama in 2017, and no doubt in the Georgia presidential election this year.
Ms. Sammons, a former senior campaign adviser for Andrew Yang and Richard Ojeda, a 2018 U.S. House candidate in West Virginia, neglected to consider one other factor: Sometimes there are candidates who fail on their own merits, or because it just wasn’t in the cards.
Gerson S. Sher, Washington