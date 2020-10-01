In her Sept. 25 op-ed, “A dangerous moment for Obamacare,” Catherine Rampell enumerated many of the devastating effects on our citizens’ health if the Supreme Court completes the Trump administration’s unrelenting efforts to destroy the Affordable Care Act. She especially highlighted the threat of losing coverage of preexisting conditions. However, it’s worse: That threat goes beyond the estimated 54 million non-elderly adults with such conditions now, because everyone who doesn’t now have a preexisting condition could develop one.

Many working-age people get health insurance through employment; when they change jobs, they often change insurance. But when you change employer-based policies, if something developed while on the old policy — asthma, a knee injury, a pregnancy — it becomes a preexisting condition. Before Obamacare, many insurers wouldn’t cover it under a new policy. It could become that way again. Insurance is called risk pooling because we all pay for risks that only some will experience. Loss of the ACA’s preexisting condition coverage requirement could put many of us who are healthy now into that worst category in President Trump’s social hierarchy — losers.

Alfred Bartlett, Chevy Chase