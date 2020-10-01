Many working-age people get health insurance through employment; when they change jobs, they often change insurance. But when you change employer-based policies, if something developed while on the old policy — asthma, a knee injury, a pregnancy — it becomes a preexisting condition. Before Obamacare, many insurers wouldn’t cover it under a new policy. It could become that way again. Insurance is called risk pooling because we all pay for risks that only some will experience. Loss of the ACA’s preexisting condition coverage requirement could put many of us who are healthy now into that worst category in President Trump’s social hierarchy — losers.
Alfred Bartlett, Chevy Chase