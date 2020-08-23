The safest way to make sure that your vote is counted is to get a mail-in ballot and return it by hand to your local election office or drop box. Otherwise, mail in the ballot early. If you must vote in person on machines with dubious security, early voting will probably be less crowded. But even if you are not sure whether your vote will be accurately counted, still vote.

Michael Biales, Acton, Mass.

As a senior citizen who was a refugee from Hitler’s Nazi Germany, and whose family members were designated as “enemy aliens,” I value my citizenship and cherish the right to vote. I have voted in every election since I became eligible.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s decision to halt cost-cutting measures at the U.S. Postal Service doesn’t assure me that my vote as well as those of countless other citizens who choose to vote by mail will be counted because he said the removed sorting machines and public collection boxes would not be restored.

I live in a retirement community with 2,500 residents, most of whom cannot travel to the polls. Additionally, the coronavirus precludes the use of our facility as a polling place, as before, because it also serves the surrounding community. Our concern about submission of completed ballots would be ameliorated if ballot drop boxes for each of the two counties where we live (Montgomery and Prince George’s) were placed in our community, but that would not address timely receipt of ballots in the first place.

Ellen Ollendorf, Silver Spring

The real question is not whether the U.S. Postal Service can “deliver” ballots but whether each county gets ballots printed in a timely fashion and handles the volume of ballots going out and coming back.

That problem, which is inevitable, needs to be addressed at the local level, not by the federal government.