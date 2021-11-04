An objective examination of the science reveals that we are part of the solution when it comes to promoting sustainable manufacturing and protecting public health on Chicago’s Southeast Side.
Our new facility should be a national model for progress in environmentally responsible metal recycling, but it sits idle because the city and the Environmental Protection Agency have chosen to cave to factually unsupported opposition rather than follow their own established rules and issue our well-earned operating permit.
Steve Joseph, Stow, Ohio
The writer is chief executive of the
Reserve Management Group, the parent company of Southside Recycling.