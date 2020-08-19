These parents are assured that their children will continue to be taught by their special education teachers virtually.
Thus, Prince William County Public Schools has inexplicably singled out a portion of the most physically and psychologically vulnerable students of the entire school population — and their teachers — to be exposed to a deadly virus, and the population least able to either understand the importance of, or to comply consistently with, behavior critically necessary to mitigate the danger of catching the coronavirus, or to help mitigate that danger to other students and their teachers.
The special education teachers are left no choice but to be physically present in school classrooms to teach, exposing themselves and the members of their families to a deadly virus.
I call upon the Prince William School Board and the superintendent to grant to the special education students and teachers the same protections against contracting the coronavirus granted to all other students and teachers in the system.
Sally C. Avignone, Springfield