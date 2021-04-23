For example, Afghans who are not even directly employed by the U.S. government can receive permanent residency in the United States through the SIV program. Afghan employees of myriad USAID and State Department contractors in positions ranging from accountants to export specialists become eligible for permanent residency in the United States after two years of employment. Those Afghans, who overwhelmingly support a liberal democracy, women’s rights and a jurisprudence not based on strict Islamic law, are in effect brain-drained from the country.
Mr. Caruso was correct when he wrote that the war is “first and foremost a war between Afghans.” For Afghanistan to become a stable society, both for their citizens and our own national security, the country needs to retain its talented, democracy-supporting citizenry. The United States indeed has an obligation for some, but the eligibility for SIV should be limited to those directly serving next to our men and women in uniform who cannot hide their affiliation. We should be using all policy tools to stabilize Afghanistan, and that includes not inadvertently draining the country of its liberal democracy voters and future political and business leaders.
Kyle L. Thompson, Washington