Last week, President Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act. This law authorizes the Defense Department to spend $770 billion during the coming year. The Congressional Budget Office projected spending on defense at more than $8 trillion over the coming decade.

At the same time, the Democrats are tied in knots over a plan to spend one-quarter of that amount on the Build Back Better bill that would aid American families, cut greenhouse gases, strengthen education and provide other assistance here at home. These investments are as important to preserving our nation’s might as another aircraft carrier. Perhaps the way forward is to add these programs to our defense spending as essential to ensure our nation remains strong during the coming decade and beyond.

Larry Kahn, Potomac