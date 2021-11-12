I was captivated by the leadership and courage of Dustin Snyder in helping his co-workers take a stand against their franchise owner and insisting they deserve a living wage, respect, sick leave and benefits. Each one of these people deserves better opportunities and a chance to make a decent living.
I hope McDonald’s corporate officers read about the franchise operation in Bradford and the young people on whose backs and psyches their annual payouts and immense riches are made.
The article humanized the terrific tribe by sharing their stories, backgrounds, hopes and dreams. Most satisfying to me was to see their cohesion, their regard for helping one another and their courage to take a stand for themselves, reminding everyone who’s ever sipped a McDonald’s coffee that the person who handed you that cup is someone just like you who deserves a living wage.
We must live in solidarity and demand more for our service workers. I hope this lights a fire under McDonald’s corporate leaders. Here’s hoping the next McDonald’s corporate annual meeting has stockholders grilling more than burgers for a change.
Kathleen Brown, Falls Church
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) said recently that we didn’t elect President Biden to be like Franklin D. Roosevelt. She should read the article “Fast-food rebellion: ‘It’s a walkout!’ ” Then maybe she would understand the desperation of many American workers who work long hours and often multiple jobs and still can’t make ends meet.
There are millions of working families who are desperately treading water in towns that have been abandoned by their former industries, but who can’t find a way forward in today’s economy. They often have unmet health needs, marginal housing and few resources to call on.
When I voted for Joe Biden, I didn’t expect FDR, but I now believe he sees the plight of these people and is determined to improve it. In that, he has my support and respect.
Arthur Delibert, North Bethesda