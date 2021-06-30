Regarding the June 25 editorial “Injustice continues for the District”:

Progressives seem to regard the Constitution not as the law of the land, but rather an impediment to be gotten around. This is seen most clearly in the case of D.C. statehood. Contrary to the editorial, the Founding Fathers saw no contradiction between representative democracy and a nonvoting federally controlled city. 

The need for such a city may now no longer exist, but it is constitutionally mandated. The Founding Fathers intended this city to consist of all organs of city government, including police, a fire department and schools. Congress cannot amend the Constitution by shrinking the federal city to a few government buildings. I hope, in 2025, President Joe Manchin III will propose a constitutional amendment to return the District to Maryland for the purpose of federal elections, solving the problem for all time.  

Steve Baldwin, Springfield