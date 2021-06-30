The need for such a city may now no longer exist, but it is constitutionally mandated. The Founding Fathers intended this city to consist of all organs of city government, including police, a fire department and schools. Congress cannot amend the Constitution by shrinking the federal city to a few government buildings. I hope, in 2025, President Joe Manchin III will propose a constitutional amendment to return the District to Maryland for the purpose of federal elections, solving the problem for all time.
Steve Baldwin, Springfield