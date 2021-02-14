The AFSCME members I talk to, having seen friends and co-workers get laid off throughout this brutal year, don’t share Mr. Lane’s bullishness about state finances or his preference for a “lean” solution. Neither do economists and experts from across the ideological spectrum. They are urging us not to repeat the austerity mistakes of the Great Recession a decade ago. This is a moment to go big. A bold package of aid to states, cities, towns and schools is the key to defeating this virus, vaccinating our people and jump-starting an economic recovery.
Lee Saunders, Washington
The writer is president of the
American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.