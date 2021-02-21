Additionally, a Pew Charitable Trusts study last year based on 2018 data ranked states by the percentage of long-term pension liabilities they had funded. New York had the second-best ratio, 98 percent, and California was in the middle with 71.1 percent. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky was third from the bottom with 44.9 percent, up from dead last the previous year. New York and California ranked better than red Kansas, Alaska, Louisiana, Indiana, North Dakota, Mississippi and South Carolina. Based on the Forbes and Pew findings, someone from Kentucky has no standing to point fingers. That’s why President Biden should work with GOP governors to pressure congressional Republicans to pass the state aid bill.
Stan Crock, Bethesda