Regarding the Feb. 16 front-page article “1 in 20 state and city jobs slashed”:

The notion that federal aid for cities and states would create a slush fund for poorly managed Democratic states is a Republican canard. Just look at some data. Moody’s Analytics found that six of the seven states expected to see the biggest drops in revenue over the next few years are red states former president Donald Trump won. In 2018, Forbes reported on a study that ranked state fiscal solvency, and the bottom five — Kentucky, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut and Illinois — did not include California or New York, the GOP poster children for fiscal mismanagement. Four of the five had Republican governors at the time. 

Additionally, a Pew Charitable Trusts study last year based on 2018 data ranked states by the percentage of long-term pension liabilities they had funded. New York had the second-best ratio, 98 percent, and California was in the middle with 71.1 percent. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky was third from the bottom with 44.9 percent, up from dead last the previous year. New York and California ranked better than red Kansas, Alaska, Louisiana, Indiana, North Dakota, Mississippi and South Carolina. Based on the Forbes and Pew findings, someone from Kentucky has no standing to point fingers. That’s why President Biden should work with GOP governors to pressure congressional Republicans to pass the state aid bill.

Stan Crock, Bethesda