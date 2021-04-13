George F. Will’s metaphorical claim that the recent supplemental coronavirus relief bill is “progressivism’s” attempt to break the wild bronco U.S. states to the saddle [op-ed, April 8] bordered on absurd. It ignored the entire history of American fiscal federalism.
Federal grants in aid have ranged from restrictive categorical grants to matching grants to less restrictive block grants. In 1972, President Richard M. Nixon’s “New Federalism” initiated practically unrestricted revenue sharing under his State and Local Assistance Act. Revenue sharing ended in 1986 under President Ronald Reagan. The Reagan administration discovered that it could rope the states into line strictly by regulating them, using unfunded federal mandates. The Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations showed in 1993 that unfunded federal regulations of the states during the 1980s exceeded those during the 1970s. So much for Mr. Will’s “leftward-clicking ratchet.” As matters of public economics, taxing and spending decisions generate positive and negative externalities — spillovers onto people from neighboring and distant states. For example, a poorly maintained road does not check a vehicle’s state registration before blowing a tire or causing an accident.