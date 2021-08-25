Second-guessing state solutions misses two critical points. The Trump administration had no vaccine rollout plan. President Donald Trump had already defaulted on responsibility for the pandemic, leaving states to fend for themselves. And health care itself is privately controlled in the United States. States have no health-care infrastructure to deal with such massive vaccination efforts. Short of training National Guard units to give shots or creating new state agencies to reinvent the wheel, enlisting private-sector health-care consultants was one of the best ways to move forward. Thank heavens governors took responsibility and acted quickly.