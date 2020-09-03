This administration and most of the GOP have repeatedly shown that they will do and say anything if it will benefit them and help keep them in power. It’s the same with Fox News. Some of what they report is, I’m sure, true, but who can tell anymore?
Because it now seems as though one of the threats to our fair elections is the Republican Party itself, that’s even more reason to ignore the alternative facts. The adage to “believe none of what you hear and only half of what you see” is truer now in President Trump’s America. We all need to be vigilant.
Jim Todd, Pamplin, Va.