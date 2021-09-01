This is just the kind of behavior that will let the delta variant have its way with all of us.
Jan Allnutt, Bethesda
As the delta variant spreads and covid-19 hospitalizations surge, fully vaccinated workforces should not forgo mask mandates. As a pediatric resident physician, I wholeheartedly agree that vaccines work. But 48 percent of American adults remain unvaccinated against the coronavirus, in addition to 100 percent of children under 12. Though some may work in a fully vaccinated bubble, we unfortunately do not live in a fully vaccinated society. Breakthrough infections happen, and many working adults have young children at home.
Over 22 percent of covid infections in the week ending Aug. 26 were in children, and we’re averaging a record number of pediatric covid-19 hospitalizations per day.
On the cusp of a new school year where mask mandates are far from universal, it is irresponsible to suggest unmasking in vaccinated workplaces is safe. Safe for whom?
We must take a less individualistic stance on masking if we want to minimize harm to those who remain unvaccinated against the coronavirus, including our children.
Elizabeth Kaufman, Philadelphia