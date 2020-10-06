Second, Mr. Will suggested that older people are the reason “for the GOP’s downward spiral” and that the Republican base is old and dying off. No, what’s crippling the Republican Party is its failure to restrain the president, its complicity in his behavior, its lack of compelling new ideas and unwillingness to compromise. As an advocate of 25 years for equity in social policies, I’ve seen the need for affordable prescription drugs, access to affordable health care such as Medicare and the money to pay for them through earned benefits such as Social Security. Elections turn on getting out the voters, and voters come out when candidates offer solutions to their kitchen-table issues.
Third, although cringeworthy, continue the debates. There is no hiding from this.
In 2020, let’s not encourage ageist discourse. Daily, we watch the same virtual train wreck. Our multigenerational nation deserves better. On that we agree.
Lauren M. Luchi, Washington