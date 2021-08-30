Unfortunately, our overuse of fossil fuels is hobbling humanity’s future. Although fossil fuels are an easy way to solve our present energy needs, carbon emissions are negatively impacting our health, environment and future economy.
Without proper disincentives such as carbon pricing to force polluters to bear the true costs of using fossil fuels, we will continue to cripple our future selves to be a little more comfortable today.
Thaddeus Waterman, Hyattsville
The writer is Maryland state coordinator for Citizens’ Climate Lobby.