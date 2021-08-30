Regarding the Aug. 25 Politics & the Nation article “Electric power demand returns to pre-pandemic levels”:

It is unsurprising that global emissions are rebounding as economies recover from the pandemic. Fossil fuels have been humanity’s main source of energy for more than 100 years, and it is unsurprising that we are returning to our favorite crutch as the global demand for energy increases.

Unfortunately, our overuse of fossil fuels is hobbling humanity’s future. Although fossil fuels are an easy way to solve our present energy needs, carbon emissions are negatively impacting our health, environment and future economy.

Without proper disincentives such as carbon pricing to force polluters to bear the true costs of using fossil fuels, we will continue to cripple our future selves to be a little more comfortable today.

Thaddeus Waterman, Hyattsville

The writer is Maryland state coordinator for Citizens’ Climate Lobby.