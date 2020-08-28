On Nov. 17, 2017, a police video camera on the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Fairfax County documented two police officers shooting at a car, causing the driver’s death. The victim of the shooting in this case, Bijan Ghaisar, was unarmed and had been involved in only a minor traffic infraction. The shooters, U.S. Park Police officers, have never been charged with any crime, though there is more than enough probable cause to make arrests.
Both of these cases were covered extensively by The Post and other local media.
People who shoot other people for no apparent lawful reason should be arrested and made to stand trial. The video evidence in the two cases is almost identical. Please tell me why these two cases were not handled the same way.
Cynthia R. Fenton, Cheverly