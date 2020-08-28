On Aug. 23, a police video camera in Prince George’s County documented the horrific shooting by two men, apparently unprovoked, of a police officer who was responding to a community call for service. The two alleged suspects seen in the video, Andre Larnell Smith and Steven Maurice Warren, were immediately captured and charged with several counts of attempted murder, as well as other crimes, after it was determined they had injured three officers during their attack. Thankfully, the police officers are expected to fully recover, and the alleged assailants are off the street and detained after being committed to jail pending trial.

On Nov. 17, 2017, a police video camera on the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Fairfax County documented two police officers shooting at a car, causing the driver’s death. The victim of the shooting in this case, Bijan Ghaisar, was unarmed and had been involved in only a minor traffic infraction. The shooters, U.S. Park Police officers, have never been charged with any crime, though there is more than enough probable cause to make arrests.

Both of these cases were covered extensively by The Post and other local media. 

People who shoot other people for no apparent lawful reason should be arrested and made to stand trial. The video evidence in the two cases is almost identical. Please tell me why these two cases were not handled the same way.

Cynthia R. Fenton, Cheverly