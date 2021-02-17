We can do otherwise. We can narrow lanes and plant trees along roadsides. Vehicles can be — and in the European Union are will be, as of 2022, for all new models — capable of going up to only a certain speed. Volvo has pledged to limit the speed capacity of its cars. We can limit the weight, size and height of motor vehicles, which are now much larger than they were even 10 years ago.
We can decide that 20 mph is plenty for local roads. Some Vision Zero communities, including D.C., have done so. We can build more separated bike lanes, better sidewalks — and more attractive ones — and allot more time at intersections for nonmotorized, vulnerable pedestrians to cross.
We need political will to prioritize life over speed. We need the courage to change, to believe that keeping ourselves and our fellow humans safe from tragedy is more important than getting to the grocery store faster or to work on time.
Sheryl Gross-Glaser, Takoma Park
The writer is a transportation
consultant.