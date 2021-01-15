The problem? Trying to reduce health-care costs without changing our insurance system, with its huge built-in costs — $600 billion wasted yearly (compared with a single-payer system) in administrative costs alone, according to a recent study — reveals how tinkering with the system without fundamentally changing it is an exercise in futility. Without ridding the system of these useless expenditures, and that means eliminating the current insurance health system in favor of a single-payer plan such as Medicare-for-all, no comparable savings can be realized.
Regrettably, the approach most politicians are taking is to repeat the same mistakes of the past few decades: try to fix the health insurance system by tinkering with it. Unfortunately, doing the same thing over and over again hoping next time will be different just isn’t working.
Maybe it’s finally time for true health-care reform that will eliminate the staggering waste of the current system, reduce costs and allow truly affordable, universal coverage: single-payer, publicly funded, privately delivered Medicare-for-all.
Jay D. Brock, Fredericksburg, Va.