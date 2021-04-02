Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) speaks during a hearing in July 2020. (Pool/Reuters)April 4, 2021 at 8:33 p.m. UTCI take exception to the characterization of sexual abuse as a “relationship” in the March 31 news article “Rep. Gaetz under federal scrutiny over alleged relationship with teen girl.” All politics aside, sex with a minor is never a sexual “relationship.” It is sexual abuse. And, no, I don’t care if the minor is jumping up and down naked on your bed; he or she still is a minor.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightStop with the euphemisms on this topic.Pamela Edwards, Falls Church Read more letters to the editor. comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy