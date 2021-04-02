I take exception to the characterization of sexual abuse as a “relationship” in the March 31 news article “Rep. Gaetz under federal scrutiny over alleged relationship with teen girl.” 

All politics aside, sex with a minor is never a sexual “relationship.” It is sexual abuse. And, no, I don’t care if the minor is jumping up and down naked on your bed; he or she still is a minor.

Stop with the euphemisms on this topic.

Pamela Edwards, Falls Church