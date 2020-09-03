The Aug. 31 front-page article “Days before Beirut blast, a rush to secure chemicals” concluded with the quote, “As crazy as it may seem, as outrageous as it may seem, the most obvious explanation is an accident.” This disaster, which killed nearly 200 people, is of course worthy of analysis to learn its causes. To conclude, however, that it was somehow an “accident,” which implies a certain randomness or inevitability, is dead wrong.

 The investigation by the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, an independent federal agency, after a 2013 fire and explosion in West, Tex., which killed 15 people, found that improper use and storage of ammonium nitrate can lead to catastrophe. The report, which also described earlier incidents in the United States, found that without stronger regulations, such disasters could happen again. 

President Trump, unfortunately, boasts of his deregulatory efforts that will harm public safety. He has tried, so far unsuccessfully, to abolish the Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, the agency focused on finding the causes of preventable industrial incidents. If he believed in law and order, he would not roll back public safeguards.

Rick Engler, Washington

The writer is a former member of the U.S.
Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board.