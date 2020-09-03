The investigation by the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, an independent federal agency, after a 2013 fire and explosion in West, Tex., which killed 15 people, found that improper use and storage of ammonium nitrate can lead to catastrophe. The report, which also described earlier incidents in the United States, found that without stronger regulations, such disasters could happen again.
President Trump, unfortunately, boasts of his deregulatory efforts that will harm public safety. He has tried, so far unsuccessfully, to abolish the Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, the agency focused on finding the causes of preventable industrial incidents. If he believed in law and order, he would not roll back public safeguards.
Rick Engler, Washington
The writer is a former member of the U.S.
Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board.