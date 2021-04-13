Reforming the student loan system requires eliminating the misconception that all student loan debt is a good investment. The reality is that borrowing money to buy a degree requires just as much thought as borrowing money to buy stocks. Maybe more: Day traders sometimes get a return on investment through dumb luck; student borrowers rarely do.

Michael Underhill, Vienna

I retired a few years ago from a 45-year career as a higher-education administrator, researcher and consultant, and am intimately acquainted with the problems students and their parents have in paying for college. I understand why some individuals and politicians argue for student debt forgiveness, but beyond the initial cost of such a proposal, the need for debt relief would never end. What about next year and the year after?

Three addressable problems emerge: interest rates, the convoluted loan forgiveness program for public service careers, and college and degree choice. The government could reasonably take steps to address the first two dilemmas. But the biggest issue, and one that won’t and shouldn’t be solved legislatively, concerns students’ choice of colleges and careers. The man in the article who enrolled in law school did so anticipating he would be hired to write law texts. How realistic was that assumption given the current oversupply of law school graduates? The cello student doesn’t attend the college where his mother’s faculty position would have provided an 80 percent tuition discount.

Most of these individuals seem to have made educational choices without thinking enough about how much they were borrowing, how interest accumulates and how they would later pay their debts. Better pre-college counseling is needed and would help, but ultimately those who assume debt need to do so knowledgeably.

Barbara E. Taylor, Arlington

It was sad to read about the staggering amounts of student loans, and it’s clear a new approach is needed. Every college or university that receives federal funding should be required to put some classes free online and figure out ways to test for achievement and award credit. Though some institutions are doing this voluntarily to greater or lesser extents, this paradigm should be promoted to democratize higher education. It is important to spread good teaching globally and continue learning as a lifelong process.